There is no doubt that the recent surprise of the Japanese central bank by keeping its monetary policy unchanged contributed strongly to th …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempts To Break Out - January 25, 2023
- USD/JPY: Neutral bias, probably in a short-term equilibrium zone – MUFG - January 25, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Turned bearish, as death-cross surfaces, tumbles below 130.00 - January 25, 2023