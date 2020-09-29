The recovery in the USD/JPY pushed the pause button as the market initially fell back. As can be seen on the USD/JPY daily chart, there are several attempts to breach the resistance level at 105.70 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Breaching Attempts Still Weak - September 29, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Reach Towards 50 Day EMA - September 29, 2020
- USD/JPY: There is a slight loss of momentum [Video] - September 29, 2020