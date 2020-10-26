Technical considerations point lower for USD/JPY. Markets continue to ignore the fundamental factors that favor the US and until that become the basis for comparison the drift down, a combination of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: The main bias remains lower - October 26, 2020
- The USD/JPY remains under pressure below the 105.10 level - October 26, 2020
- USD/JPY tries to re-test 105.00; indicators look positive - October 26, 2020