The recovery in Dollar/Yen has just had the pause button pushed this morning as the market has initially ticked back lower. The bull response to this may give an insight as to the psychology of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: The recovery has just had the pause button pushed [Video] - September 28, 2020
- USD/JPY: Resistance at 105.82/92 to cap further strength – Credit Suisse - September 28, 2020
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Yen Starts The Week On A Strong Note - September 28, 2020