USD/JPY to find a floor at 104.40/26 for a retest of 105.56 – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY is approaching its near-term uptrend and price support at 104.40/26, where analysts at Credit Suisse look for an attempt to find a floor. On the flip side, resistance is seen at 104.85, then …
