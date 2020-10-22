USD/JPY to remain trading within the 104.00-106.50 range – Westpac

Economists at Westpac retain the USD/JPY sell target at around 107 even if the 104.00/106.50 range looks set to continue for some time to come. See: USD/JPY eyes 104.00 after a sharp sell-off from the …
