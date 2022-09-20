USD/JPY Trades at Support as APAC Markets Look Higher Ahead of Japanese Inflation

Asia-Pacific markets look set to open higher after a rosy Wall Street session. Japanese inflation data is on tap as the Bank of Japan decision nears and USD/JPY trades at support.
