USD/JPY dropped from 108.20 to hold at 108 the figure overnight and was heavy into Asia. USD/JPY is back below converging moving averages on 4HR timeframe. USD/JPY is trading in Tokyo’s opening hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Trickles below 108 handle and holds there in Tokyo open
USD/JPY dropped from 108.20 to hold at 108 the figure overnight and was heavy into Asia. USD/JPY is back below converging moving averages on 4HR timeframe. USD/JPY is trading in Tokyo’s opening hour …