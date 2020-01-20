USD/JPY Uptrend Hesitates with Rising Wedge Reversal Pattern

The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week’s UK data continues weighing on sterling. USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found …
