USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The Fed’s next step is balance sheet reduction

USD/JPY weakens to one-month low ahead of Fed meeting. BOJ keeps overnight call rate static at -0.1%, raises inflation forecast slightly. No change in rates or taper expected from FOMC on Thursday.
