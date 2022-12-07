Thus, economists at Commerzbank maintain a beairsh bias on the Japanase Yen. “BoJ Board member Nakamura today once again encouraged the JPY bears (that means us too). According to his speech text, he …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Yen has only limited appreciation potential – Commerzbank - December 7, 2022
- USD/JPY sticks to gains near multi-day peak, just above mid-137.00s - December 7, 2022
- USD/JPY outlook: Recovery gains pace but needs more evidence for reversal signal - December 7, 2022