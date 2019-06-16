Japanese Yen: The dollar recorded an outside up day … Canadian Dollar: Diverging employment data on June 7 helped push the US dollar to its lowest level against the Canadian dollar since March …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD Resilience In The Face Of Aggressive Fed Easing Expectations - June 16, 2019
- USD/JPY – Japanese yen edges higher on positive Japanese data - June 16, 2019
- USD/JPY analysis: consolidation at lows continues, Fed eyed - June 16, 2019