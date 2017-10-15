The USD/JPY dropped significantly today and resumed the downside movement. I’ve said in the previous days that the rate is somehow expected to drop further even if the Nikkei stock index has rallied and has reached fresh new highs today. The USD/JPY drop …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Melting Down - October 15, 2017
- USD/JPY: after limited recovery, consolidates near weekly lows - October 13, 2017
- USD/JPY: bearish breakout underway - October 13, 2017