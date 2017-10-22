The USD/JPY pair rose to three-month high of 114.10 in Asia as Yen selling gathered pace following Abe’s victory in snap elections. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party scored a big win in Sunday’s election. His coalition has retained its two …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY peeps above 114.00 on Abe win, higher yields - October 22, 2017
- USD broadly higher; USD/JPY above 114 - October 22, 2017
- USD/JPY at a three-month high, time to sell the fact? - October 22, 2017