Supply-chain issues and high inflation are complicating Black Friday deals this year, retail experts said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : 5 things NOT to buy on Black Friday - November 22, 2021
- Outside the Box: How one interest-rate hike by a small African nation could derail Powell’s Fed policy plans and sink stocks - November 22, 2021
- In One Chart: Junk bonds could see more volatility as the Fed starts pulling away its ‘safety blanket’ of monetary support, says Deutsche Bank - November 22, 2021