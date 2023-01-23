In a month marred by job cuts seemingly everywhere in Silicon Valley, Agilent Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Mike McMullen pledged no layoffs this year in a meeting with employees last week. Shares of Agilent are up 15% over the last 12 months. The broader S&P 500 index has declined 9% the past year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

