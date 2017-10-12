Amazon and Microsoft unveil Gluon, a deep learning library open to developers

Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Corp. jointly unveiled Gluon, a new deep learning library which allows developers to build and deploy machine-learning models for the cloud and mobile apps. Gluon currently works with Apache MXNet and will support Microsoft’s cognitive toolkit. Gluon should make it easier for developers to build neural networks using simple, concise code. “The potential of machine learning can only be realized if it is accessible to all developers,” said Vice President of Amazon AI Swami Sivasubramanian. “Today’s reality is that building and training machine learning models requires a great deal of heavy lifting and specialized expertise.” Amazon’s stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months and Microsoft’s shares have climbed 7.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 6.2% and the S&P 500 has advanced 4.6%.

