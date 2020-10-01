: American Airlines to furlough 19,000 workers as aid program set to expire

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.
