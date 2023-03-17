Amgen Inc. on Thursday said it would lay off about 450 employees, or less than 2% of its workforce, as it faces increasing pressure from drug prices and high inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Amgen to cut about 450 jobs in second round of layoffs this year - March 16, 2023
- In One Chart: U.S. maternal-mortality rates spiked in 2021 and the racial gap increased, new data shows - March 16, 2023
- The Margin: The Cure’s Robert Smith gets Ticketmaster to offer partial refunds after fans revolt over high fees - March 16, 2023