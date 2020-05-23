An emerging market debt crisis could be the next front in U.S.-China conflict

Rising tensions between the U.S. and China over coronavirus culpability have helped reignite trade and economic debates, but the next front in the conflict between the world’s two largest economies could be over a brewing emerging-market debt crisis
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- 5 million student-loan borrowers may see their credit scores fall after CARES Act paused loan payments — ‘It’s another battle’ - May 23, 2020
- Tax Guy: As 30 public companies vow to keep $100 million in CARES Act loans, here are tax changes America needs right now - May 23, 2020
- COVID-19 case tally: 5.24 million cases, 338,762 deaths as U.S. death tally tops 96,000 - May 23, 2020