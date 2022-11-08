Local officials on Tuesday disclosed a problem with about 20% of vote tabulation machines in Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and the state’s most populous county, but they said ballots from affected voters still would be counted. They also later said some machines had been fixed by changing printer settings, according to a Reuters report. The Election Integrity Partnership warned that “right-leaning influencers have amplified the incident on Twitter and alt-platforms as evidence that election fraud is ‘beginning,'” with the nonpartisan coalition adding that “spread of the story on major platforms is a mixture of misleading framing and factual reporting.” Separately, North Carolina’s State Board of Elections said voting would be extended by an hour in three precincts that opened late due to problems printing forms or staff who did not have correct door codes, according to a Wall Street Journal report.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story