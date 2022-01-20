Home buyers today can expect to pay nearly $3,000 more a year to own a home than they would have a year ago.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Bad news for first-time buyers: Mortgage rates rise to pandemic-era high - January 20, 2022
- Living With Climate Change: A ‘Made in America’ EV tax credit — what car buyers need to know if Biden can advance a sliced-and-diced Build Back Better bill - January 20, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Ukraine increasingly concerned that Russia’s playbook might call for a series of smaller-scale attacks - January 20, 2022