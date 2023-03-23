The Bank of England on Thursday matched the U.S. Federal Reserve by hiking interest rates by a quarter point. The 7-2 decision, the eleventh consecutive increase, brings the U.K. base rate to 4.25%, and comes after data showed inflation surprisingly accelerated in February to a year-over-year rate of 10.4%. “If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required,” the central bank said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story