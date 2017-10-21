Former White House strategist Steve Bannon casts doubt on Bush’s intelligence, calling his the most “destructive” presidency, after the 43rd President makes a veiled swipe at Trump.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Atlassian hits $10 billion market cap, and keeps on going - October 21, 2017
- Barron’s: Lufthansa shares are ready for takeoff, say analysts — here’s why - October 21, 2017
- Bannon savages George W. Bush in attack on ‘bigotry’ speech - October 21, 2017