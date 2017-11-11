Barron’s: This iPhone X supplier’s stock has a charge left even after tripling this year

AMS shares have roughly tripled in 2017 for the Stoxx Europe 600’s biggest advance by far, helped by bets that it’s into something good with Apple. The Austrian chip company’s stock still could rise about 30%, Morgan Stanley analysts say.
