: Beyond Meat shares headed toward 17-month low after revenue warning

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. shares slid 14% Friday toward their lowest level since April of 2020, after the maker of plant-based substitute meat products issued a revenue warning for the third quarter, citing a range of issues including the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.
