Beyond Meat’s stock surges, after rival Impossible Burger unveils new plant-made pork, sausage products

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. 8.1% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for the highest close since Nov. 29, after privately held rival Impossible Burger said it was adding “pork” to its plant-based menu. Impossible Burger introduced at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas Monday evening the Impossible Pork Made from Plants and Impossible Sausage Made from Plants. The company told MarketWatch reporter Jon Swartz just before the CES event that it will launch plant-based substitutes for lamb, goat, fish and dairy products in the near future. Beyond Meat currently has plant-based beef and sausage products. The stock, which went public on May 2, 2019 at an initial public offering price of $25, recorded its lowest close of $65.75 on its first day, then rallied to a closing high of $234.90 on July 26 before falling to a recent closing low of $73.60 on Dec. 16. The stock has shed 44.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story