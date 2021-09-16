: Biden pushes Congress to adopt $3.5 trillion spending plan as he calls U.S. at ‘inflection point’

Calling the U.S. at an “inflection point,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pressed lawmakers to adopt his sweeping economic plans and called on wealthy Americans and corporations to pay their “fair share” in taxes.
