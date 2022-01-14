Biden to hold news conference on Wednesday, White House announces

President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday. The event will come a day before Biden reaches his one-year mark as president. Biden has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, the Associated Press has reported. He has also participated in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors, according to AP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

