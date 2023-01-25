President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at noon Eastern on “continued support for Ukraine,” the White House announced Wednesday. The president’s speech is scheduled to come as the U.S. is reportedly poised to approve sending about 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. It could take months for the tanks to be delivered, however, the Associated Press reported. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. stocks open lower after latest batch of earnings reports - January 25, 2023
- : North Atlantic SPAC to dissolve after inability to find merger partner within 2-year deadline - January 25, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices pull back after hitting 9-month high - January 25, 2023