President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at noon Eastern on “continued support for Ukraine,” the White House announced Wednesday. The president’s speech is scheduled to come as the U.S. is reportedly poised to approve sending about 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. It could take months for the tanks to be delivered, however, the Associated Press reported. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

