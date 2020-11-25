I’m not saying you should or shouldn’t buy the digital virtual currency, but if you do decide to buy it, do it in your IRA or some other tax-sheltered account.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Why you should only buy bitcoin in your IRA - November 25, 2020
- : France defies U.S. and starts levying digital tax on tech giants. But will this change with a Biden presidency? - November 25, 2020
- : Thanksgiving may be extra tough for the elderly this year — here’s how to help - November 25, 2020