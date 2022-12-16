The CAC-40 plunged more than 1 percent as markets weighed the likelihood of the prolonged interest rate hikes taking a toll on the economy’s health. Recession fears dominated sentiment amidst central banks worldwide reiterating their commitment to fighting inflation, even at the cost of sacrificing growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- CAC-40 Overwhelmed By Recession Fears - December 16, 2022
- DAX Burdened By Hawkish Central Bank Actions - December 16, 2022
- Recession Fears Seen Dragging Down European Stocks - December 16, 2022