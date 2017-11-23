CAC Up Marginally

The mood in the French stock market is quite cautious Thursday morning, despite some fairly upbeat economic data. The largely cautious mood across the globe on expectations of a rate hike in the U.S. in December appears to be prompting investors to refrain from making significant moves.
