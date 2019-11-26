Cannabis stocks were slammed anew on Tuesday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance on CBD that included a stark warning that it can cause liver injury and other damage to the human body.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Cannabis stocks rocked as FDA warning undermines case for CBD investments - November 26, 2019
- 3 reasons to not do your holiday shopping on your smartphone - November 26, 2019
- The Margin: Elon Musk doesn’t back down after Ford challenges Tesla to an ‘apples to apples’ tug-of-war rematch - November 26, 2019