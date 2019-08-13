Tilray Inc. shares fell more than 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the Canada-based marijuana producer reported wider-than-expected second-quarter losses but beat revenue forecasts.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Tilray stock drops 7% after losses widen, though revenue tops expectations - August 13, 2019
- Capitol Report: Former regulator met privately with KPMG while firm was under scrutiny - August 13, 2019
- The Tell: For stocks, ‘buying the dip’ is likely to be a ‘losing proposition,’ says UBS - August 13, 2019