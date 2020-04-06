Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday continues a recent coronavirus-related tussle with President Donald Trump. He wants a “senior military official” to oversee production and distribution of medial gear, as well as “fully invoke” the Defense Production Act.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Schumer keeps up fight with Trump over equipment czar and Defense Production Act - April 6, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil ends lower as producers delay a key meeting, feeding uncertainty over potential output cuts - April 6, 2020
- The Ratings Game: Zoom Video stock slides as much as 15% after analyst joins in backlash on valuation fears - April 6, 2020