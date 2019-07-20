Capitol Report: SEC examination of quarterly reporting schedule focuses on balancing costs with need for disclosure

The Securities and Exchange Commission held a two-part public panel discussion on Thursday to ask again if reporting earnings quarterly promotes “short-termism” — an unhealthy focus on short-term results to the detriment of long-term performance.
