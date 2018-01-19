A House-passed bill that would keep the federal government operating through mid-February did not have enough votes to pass the Senate late Friday, making a shutdown at midnight all-but certain.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Shutdown all-but certain at midnight as spending bill lacks votes - January 19, 2018
- The Uber-Waymo trial will be more boring than we thought, if it still happens - January 19, 2018
- In One Chart: How we are using voice assistants, in one chart - January 19, 2018