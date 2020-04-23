Capitol Report: Trump says coronavirus could be thwarted by summer heat, citing DHS study

President Trump said Thursday evening that the spread of COVID-19 could be drastically slowed by the onset of warmer and more humid weather during a Coronavirus press briefing, citing data collected by the Department of Homeland Security.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
