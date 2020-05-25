China asserts ‘strong dissatisfaction’ after U.S. expands tech blacklist for human rights abuses

China denounces a move by the U.S. Commerce Department to expand its so-called entity list of Chinese firms, which are restricted from doing business with U.S. firms, for alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjian Uighur Autonomous region.
