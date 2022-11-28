The CAC-40 followed Asian and European peers to trade in the negative zone as world market sentiment suffered amidst a rare wave of protests in China against the strict Covid curbs. Meanwhile markets are keenly waiting for the speech by ECB’s Christine Lagarde for cues on monetary policy stance.
