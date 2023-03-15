Citi analyst Keith Horowitz on Wednesday upgraded Truist Financial Corp. TFC to buy despite headwinds in the market on earnings challenges and potential regulatory action. Horowitz said Truist stock now offers an attractive entry point after a 27% loss in the last five days. “The primary risk to our thesis is depositor behavior given market reactions, which could induce deposit flight, but we view this as relatively unlikely,” he said. “The TFC bear case is all about high held-to-maturity (HTM) losses relative to equity and we believe this thesis is flawed.” He said Truist is a “fundamentally different bank” than now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank. Truist stock is down 2.6% in premarket trades as jitters around Credit Suisse CS and bank solvency weighed on bank stocks. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

