: Climate change and COVID-19 to feature in final debate between Trump and Biden — when and where to watch

President Donald Trump, once counted in the climate-change “denial” camp, will be challenged formally again on the topic. Fracking, a Green New Deal, and the future of fossil fuels are on the agenda when the final debate between Trump and challenger Joe Biden takes place Oct. 22.
