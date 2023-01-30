Drones carrying bombs reportedly attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan, but have done little to shake up the oil market, so far.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: What drone attacks on Iran mean for oil prices - January 30, 2023
- The Tell: Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ VIX shaping up more like 2021 than 2022, as U.S. stocks rally this year, says DataTrek - January 30, 2023
- Earnings Outlook: Facebook earnings: Meta’s ‘darkest days’ may be ahead, but some analysts say ad sales still on track - January 30, 2023