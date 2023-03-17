Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. CNTB stock rose more than 40% in the extended session Friday after the company said that analysis of a trial involving one of its therapies to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis showed “rapid and sustained improvement” in signs and symptoms of the illness as compared to a placebo. The stock had ended the regular trading day down 3.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

