Coronavirus tally: Global cases climbs toward 144 million, as U.S. new daily cases back above 60,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to 143.96 million on Thursday, as the death toll increased to 3,061,478, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world in cases and deaths by wide margins, with 31.86 million cases, or 22.1% of the global total, and 569,404 deaths, or 18.6% of the worldwide total. The U.S. added at least 64,853 cases on Wednesday, up from 58,783 on Tuesday, while new deaths rose to at least 879 from 792, according to a New York Times Tracker. But the U.S. also leads the world in vaccines administered, at 215.95 million. At least 134.45 million people, or 40.5% of the total population, have received at least one dose as of Wednesday evening, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 87.59 million people, or 26.4% of the total population, have been fully vaccinated.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

