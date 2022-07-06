Coronavirus Update: New daily COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths all tick down but test positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

For the first time in months, the daily average for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all ticked lower on the day, but the two-week trend is still firmly rising, led by a near doubling in Minnesota and more than 50% increases in Oklahoma and Alaska.
