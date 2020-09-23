Coronavirus update: U.S. death toll tops 201,000, as daily tally more than doubles

The number of deaths in the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 surged past the 200,000 mark, while the global count climbed closer to 1 million, while Johnson & Johnson provided a dose with regards to its vaccine candidate.
