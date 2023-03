Credit Suisse CH:CSGN shares jumped in opening trade, recently up over 30% after saying it intended to exercise its option to borrow from the Swiss National Bank up to 50 billion francs and buying back 3 billion francs worth of debt. European banks also rallied at the start of trade.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story