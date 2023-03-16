Credit Suisse shares surged 32% in opening trade, rallying as the Swiss banking giant said it will tap its central bank for 50 billion francs ($54 billion) and launching an offer to buy beaten-up debt.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Credit Suisse shares jump as Swiss banking giant says it will borrow from SNB and buy back debt - March 16, 2023
- : Barack Obama filled out his March Madness brackets. See his Final Four here. - March 16, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: First Republic Bank’s stock sinks after possible sale reports, Credit Suisse shares boosted by central bank borrowing and other stocks on the move - March 16, 2023